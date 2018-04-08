Image copyright ktsimage Image example Yale for United States na one of di top Universities for di world

E be like say Oludamilola Oluwadara Adekeye, one 17-year-old wey 19 top universities for di world like Stanford, Columbia and Yale don give admission to, don chose which one she wan attend.

For inside one video wey tori pipo CNN release, Oludamilola 'Dami' wey bi student of Brighton College, Abu Dhabi, say na 19 Universities out of 20 wey she apply to accept am, but she no talk which of dem she go go.

But if pesin reason am with wetin dey on top her Instagram page, e be like say she don already decide.

Image copyright @damiadekeye

She write put for her bio: "BCAD '18 | Yale '22" wey fit mean say na di 207-year-old Yale University for Connecticut, US Dami don choose.

Image example Chimamanda Adichie get her Master of Arts degree for African studies from Yale University

Na im be say she wan follow footsteps of famous Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie, wey do her Masters Degree for di same school.

Dami, wey talk say music na im passion - she bi member of four music groups for school - go like to do study International Relations and Economics for University.

Pipo don enta social media to congratulate am.