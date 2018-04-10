Image copyright @OfficialOAU Image example Di University say dem don set up committee to look into di mata well-well

Obafemi Awolowo University for Nigeria say dem go investigte di mata of one professor for di school wey wan sleep with im student so as to change mark for her.

Pipo for social media dey hala wen recording of fone conversation between di male professor and im female student wey e be like say don fail course, come out for internet.

Di conversation end wen di student bin confam from di lecturer say na five times 'di thing' go happen, afta which she say "prof, you know wetin? Make I fail am [di course]. I no fit do am five times. For what nah? No worry. Thank you, sir."

As of now, di name of di student never come out or di name of di pesin wey release di recording but we hear di student call di name of di lecturer inside di recording.

'We no dey allow dat kain thing'

Di Public Relations Officer for OAU Abiodun Olanrewaju follow BBC Yoruba talk say di first thing wey dem go do na investigation to know wetin really happen.

"We wan do investigation to know weda na true say wetin we hear ontop social media, happen true-true, because dis na age wey dem dey use technology do and undo."

Olanrewaju say if na true say e happen, di University go take action against di pesin wey dey at fault.

"As for di school OAU, Obafemi Awolowo University, we no dey allow dat kain thing, wia pesin go wan follow anoda pesin sleep by force… e no mata weda na from lecturer to student, or lecturer to lecturer or student to student, or even sef from lecturer to any member of staff."

Image copyright Facebook/@OfficialOAU Image example Olanrewaju tell BBC Yoruba say dem see di students like say dem be dia own pikin

Student for OAU no need to fear say if dem report lecturer wey wan kolobi money from dem or use koni way to sleep with dem, because protection from di school dey for dem, Olanrewaju bin talk.

"For OAU, we dey tell students say dem fit come report any kain bad behaviour like dis and we go make sure we protect dem… because we see di students like say dem be our pikin."