Six miners don die and two injure wen di roof of one tunnel fall for gold mining site for Ghana southern region.

Na one US company - Newmont dey operate di mine for di Brong Ahafo region, wey dey 430 kilometres from di capital Accra and dem confam wetin appen.

Di company talk-talk pesin Agbeko Azumah say two pipo wey wound collect treatment for clinic and say dem discharge dem on Saturday wey di accident appen.

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA Image example Wuruwuru mining like dis one for Kibi dey appen for Ghana

Di company say dem don suspend work for di site and carri workers comot for di mine to allow for investigation.

Newmont na one of di largest producers of gold for di world and dem get two mines for Ghana wey dem enta for 2006.

For July last year, at least 22 pipo die afta one illegal goldmine collapse for western Ghana.