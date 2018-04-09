We go soon bring out another looters list-Lai Mohammed

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Court or no court oh, oga Lai Mohammed say dem go soon bring out more looters list.

Nigeria Minister Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday talk say Federal gofment go release another list of looters very soon.

Di minister talk say even with all di shout-shout wey dey come from different places, e no go stop Federal gofment not to bring out di list.

Oga Mohammed follow tori pipo talk for Ilorin, Kwara State capital say:

"We no go ask anybody make dem no carry mata go court, but wetin we dey tell dem be say make dem re-look themselves because wen di gofment come out with dia list, we dey confident of di proof wey we get."

E add say courts na for di person wey dem accuse and di person wey dey accuse somebody, courts na for di rich and di poor, courts na for di gofment and di pipo wey dem dey rule.

"Gofment wey sabi wetin dem dey do must come out to prove say wetin dem dey talk dey correct if anybodi challenge dem."

"Wen di mata get to do with evidence, e dey for di hand of court to decide, but we wan make am clear say no amount of intimidation from any side wey go stop di Federal gofment not to release di next batch of looters' list."

Di minister also tell tori pipo say wetin dem don see so far na small, dem go soon see say many people wey Nigerians no ever suspect join others to thief di country money.