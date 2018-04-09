Buhari dey travel go UK today to meet Theresa May

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari go meet with im padi Archbishop of Canterbury, di Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby.

President Muhammadu Buhari go travel to Britain today for official state visit, ahead of di Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings for 18 April.

Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media say president Buhari go do talk-talk with Prime Minister Theresa May ontop Nigeria and British relations.

Di President go also meet with Royal Dutch Plc, big oga Ben van Beurden ontop plans wey Shell and other partners get to invest $15b for Nigeria oil industry.

During dis visit im go also meet with Archbishop of Canterbury, di Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, wey be im padi.

Last year na two times president Buhari travel go London ontop im health matter before im return back to Nigeria for August.

Di Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings go start on 18 April and end for 20th April, 2018.