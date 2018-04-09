Nigerians dey para ontop President Buhari travel to UK

Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY Image example President Muhammadu Buhari go attend di Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings

Pipo for Nigeria enter twitter dey para ontop say President Buhari go travel go UK for official visit, dis one happen after Garba Shehu wey be senior special assistant on media talk am for twitter, according to di tweet wey say:

E come still talk say, e get some oda meetings dem wey dem don arrange for President Buhari to do meeting wit some big-big British citizen dem and Nigerians wey dey live for Britain.

After di tweets dem, na him dem begin reply am, see some of the things wey pipo talk ontop di mata and some pipo dey ask, when him go come back to Nigeria.