Buhari go run for presidency for 2019

  • 9 April 2018
Buhari bin use Lagos do last stop for im last campaign Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Buhari never talk anything on top di mata

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buihari go run for di 2019 Presidential election to enter office for second term.

Na im personal assistant for New Media, Bashir Ahmad announce dis one for im twitter page on Monday.

Dis na as President Buhari suppose start im official visit for United Kingdom.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.