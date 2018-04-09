Buhari go run for presidency for 2019

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Buhari never talk anything on top di mata

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buihari go run for di 2019 Presidential election to enter office for second term.

Na im personal assistant for New Media, Bashir Ahmad announce dis one for im twitter page on Monday.

Dis na as President Buhari suppose start im official visit for United Kingdom.

Skip Twitter post by @BashirAhmaad BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon... — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2018

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.