Buhari re-election go give us Biafra - Ipob

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Buhari poster wen im bin contest for 2015

Nigerians still dey react on top news say presido Muhammadu Buhari go run for next year presidential election.

From PDP to Afenifere, Ipob and pipo for social media, Buhari re-election talk na im full dia mouth.

Di opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) talk-talk person, Kola Ologbodiyan say e sure say Nigerians no go vote pesin wey go kill dem enta office again, as plenti pipo don die for di three years wey e don be presido.

Yoruba group Afenifere say na Buhari right if im wan run for election again but na for Nigerians to decide weda dem wan chose am or comot am. Dia talk-talk pesin Yinka Odumakin na im tell BBC Yoruba dis one.

Even di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) oga of media for Abuja, Peace Chukwudi talk say, "na beta tin for Buhari to run again because if im win, e go fit ginger we fight for di Biafra pipo to get we kontri".

For Twitter, Oby Ezekwesili of di Bring Back Our Girls group, say wen she hear di tori, e remind am about masquerade.

Reading the Breaking News that our President will be seeking reelection in 2019, I remembered the story of the "Ejionu" masquerade.



Our President has not yet recovered from his first journey and here he is UNLIKE the very wise Ejionu, seeking to embark on a second one. Hmmm. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 9, 2018

Dis pesin wan sell Nigeria instead of Buhari to enta back as presido.

Never in this generation again. ?... we prefer to sell Nigeria than president Buhari to come back in 2019 — esetonia otii (@esetonia) April 9, 2018

Dis pesin dey remind Buhari say for 2011, e bin talk say na only one term e go spend for office.

This is a huge joke,Buhari said in 2011 presidential campaign in Abuja that he only wants One Term in Office,he is a general ,officer and gentleman,he should keep the promise.He can choose any candidate from his party but should not go back on his words,he should not. — INO (@IEKULIDE) April 9, 2018

Dis pesin dey tell pipo say no be wetin dem write for social media dem go count for election day.