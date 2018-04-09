Image copyright Reuters

Tamale Court remand nurse wey 'rape' patient who visit Damongo Government Hospital for malaria treatment.

Northern Regional Police PRO ASP Yussif Tanko talk BBC Pidgin say dem carry di suspect go District Court 1, Tamale where dem remand am for police custody to re-appear 16 April 2018.

According to di victim, di nurse rape am after she return from washroom, sake of she make weak she no fit climb en bed, so e offer to help am wey she reluctantly agree. Di nurse deny di accusations say he rape di patient.

According to di police, after he help di woman, di male nurse sit en body for di bed side den start smooch en breast den tins, den finally rape am without protection. Di woman say di incident happen Friday, 6 April 2018 for en private ward for di hospital.

Moments after di rape, ASP Tanko say she communicate give en people what happen for en private ward, den come di hospital assist am go hospital where she finally lodge complain for Damongo Police Station. Police say di victim insist he rape am and dem refer di case to Northern Regional CID for Tamale as investigations continue into di matter.