Woman wey sell fake pregnancy melecine go spend five years for prison

Image copyright ALHASSAN SILLAH Image example Di concoction go make di belle of di pesin wey take am to swell and look like who get belle

One traditional healer for Guinea go spend five years for prison because she deceive plenti women to think say dem go get belle if dem drink her melecine wey she do with herbs.

Judge say N'na Fanta Camara dey guilty of mago-mago and dey use claim of doctor wey she no be to give di women bad melecine wey go put dia life for danger.

Di concoctions wey she dey sell give dis women dey make di belle of anybodi wey take am swell for dem to believe say pikin dey inside.

Tori say Camara don trick more than seven-hundred women wey dey between 17 to 45 years old and she dey charge dem big money like $33 (£24) for di treatment.

Some of her customer wey gada outside di court to hear di judgement talk say dem no dey happy for di five-year sentence wey court give Camara. Dem say court suppose give her life in prison.

Di judge say two other pipo wey join Camara dey do dis wayo work dey guilty of di same charges and sentence dem to three years and four years in prison.

Na for January dem arrest Camara afta di accuse on top her head wey say she give plenti women, wey no fit get belle, leaves mix with herbs and other melecines wey come make dia tummy swell up as if dem dey pregnant.

Tori say some of dem look like pregnant woman for 12 to 16 months.

Camara don defend herself, say: "I dey work very hard to help di women to fit reach dia dream but di rest dey for God hand."

Di use of traditional melecine dey common well-well for Guinea and oda parts of Africa.