2019 election: 'E no mata weda Buhari wan contest' - PDP

Nigeria opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) say dem no send weda President Muhammadu Buhari go contest for 2019 election or not.

Dia talk-talk pesin, Kola Ologbodiyan say e sure say Nigerians no go vote pesin wey go kill dem enta office again, as plenti pipo don die for di three years wey e don be presido.

Oga Buhari bin talk say na di pipo dey demand say make im run again to be presido for 2019.

Im personal assistant for New Media, Bashir Ahmad bin first break di tori for im Twitter page on Monday, say di presido go run again.

Nigerians still dey react on top di news, from PDP to Afenifere, Ipob and pipo for social media, Buhari re-election talk na im full dia mouth.

Senator Uma Ibrahim Tsauri, wey be di national secretary of PDP, say make Mr Buhari prepare to jejely hand ova power as e sure say dem go defeat am.

E say di announcement say di president wan contest mean say God don butter PDP bread be dat.

Yoruba group Afenifere say na Buhari right if im wan run for election again but na for Nigerians to decide weda dem wan chose am or comot am. Dia talk-talk pesin Yinka Odumakin na im tell BBC Yoruba dis one.

Even di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) oga of media for Abuja, Peace Chukwudi talk say, "na beta tin for Buhari to run again because if im win, e go fit ginger we fight for di Biafra pipo to get we kontri".

For Twitter, Oby Ezekwesili of di Bring Back Our Girls group, say wen she hear di tori, e remind am about masquerade.

Reading the Breaking News that our President will be seeking reelection in 2019, I remembered the story of the "Ejionu" masquerade.



Our President has not yet recovered from his first journey and here he is UNLIKE the very wise Ejionu, seeking to embark on a second one. Hmmm. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 9, 2018

Dis pesin wan sell Nigeria instead of Buhari to enta back as presido.

Never in this generation again. ?... we prefer to sell Nigeria than president Buhari to come back in 2019 — esetonia otii (@esetonia) April 9, 2018

Dis pesin dey remind Buhari say for 2011, e bin talk say na only one term e go spend for office.

This is a huge joke,Buhari said in 2011 presidential campaign in Abuja that he only wants One Term in Office,he is a general ,officer and gentleman,he should keep the promise.He can choose any candidate from his party but should not go back on his words,he should not. — INO (@IEKULIDE) April 9, 2018

Dis pesin dey tell pipo say no be wetin dem write for social media dem go count for election day.