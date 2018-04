Image copyright Met Police Image example Israel Ogunsola na one of di Nigerians wey dem stab for London

Nigeria gofment dey warn dia pipo wey dey for UK, say make dem dey careful as e be say dem don kill some Nigerians for London recently.

Senior Special Assistant to di president on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa na she nack dis warning for statement.

She say di kill-kill of blacks, especially dose wey come from Nigeria to London, don increase, and say e dey worrisome and disturbing.

Image example Abike Dabiri-Erewa and British High Commissioner to Nigeria Paul Arkwright

Tori be say na over 50 blacks, mainly youths, wey dem don either stab or shoot since di beginning of dis 2018 for London alone.

Nigerian boys wey dem don kill for UK dis year, mainly for London, include Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo 18, Taofeek Lamidi 20 and Harry Uzoka 25.

Odas na Rotimi Oshinbajo 26, Fola Odubiyi 18, Niyi Shode 24, Kelvin Odunuyi 19, Abraham Badru 26, Israel Ogunsola 18 and oda cases wey dem no report.

Dabiri-Erewa bin last week write I-no-go-gree letter to di British High Commissioner for Nigeria, say make dem investigate di mata and deliva justice.