Image copyright AFP Image example More dan 800 women dey die from childbirth every year, according to World Health Organisation (WHO)

Today na International Day for Maternal Health and Rights, wey organisations like UN Women dey hope say with di #WhatWomenWant hashtag, pipo go sabi wetin women really need, but social media don read anoda meaning into di campaign.

Every year on 11 April, dem dey celebrate International Day for Maternal Health and Rights so as to draw pipo attention to mata like how women and pikin dey die during childbirth, di kain care wey mama dem fit get for community and di ways to take prevent bad tins to happen to women.

Di hashtag to use for anybodi wey wan contribute to di mata na #WhatWomenWant, and because e sound like say na question wey need ansa from man and woman, different play-play reply don full for social media.

Dis pesin dey try say anybodi wey wan know wetin women want, go need get patience.

How CardiB take enta di mata, na only dis pesin know.

Now for di serious social media talk

Di 'What Women Want' campaign wan make at least one million women and girls worldwide talk about wetin quality healthcare for pregnancy and childbirth mean for dem.