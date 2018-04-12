Image copyright Facebook/laurestar1 Image example Since October 2016 wen President Buhari find work give Onochie, she don carry di work for head well-well

Lauretta Onochie, di assistant to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, don dey popular sake of di tins wey she dey carry put ontop her social media accounts.

For October 2016, di office of di Nigerian president announce di appointment of one Lauretta Onochie, as special assistant on new media, to join di four media aides wey di gofment don already get.

At dat time, many pipo no sabi Onochie, and as di West African country just dey recover from recession, many bin feel say di president no for carry money go spend ontop assignment wey no dey very important.

If you go by wetin Onochie dey put ontop social media since she begin collect gofment money, e dey clear say e no get any mata wey she no fit chook mouth put, or anybodi wey im no fit talk to, and dis one don make her dey very popular.

Some dey even hail am say she dey direct, no corner-corner way.

From wetin Onochie don dey carry put for Facebook and Twitter, e be like say anybodi wey like President Buhari na her friend and anybodi wey no support her oga, or dey inside party wey no be APC, na her enemy.

As official biography no dey from gofment about Onochie, anoda way to take know pesin, na to look dia handwork.

Lauretta Onochia, social media style

Skip Twitter post by @Laurestar Under President Buhari!

@adeyanjudeji became a millionaire under President Buhari. That's change.

Whether it's money from Iran or from Nigeria to cause trouble and propagate lies and hatred, is another kettle of tea. pic.twitter.com/u8ETdksyPx — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) April 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post 3 by @Laurestar The choice of whether @MBuhari runs for a 2nd term or not is not for d political elite to decide for Nigerians as they wish

That decision is solely in his hands & d people of Nigeria will choose between Buhari & d rotten banana d corrupt elite would field

We await them at d polls pic.twitter.com/VY97HEwRaP — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post 6 by @Laurestar 1. It appears that some of us especially those who are not good or are selective at remembering d past, are also not willing to use Google — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

Skip Twitter post 7 by @Laurestar Thank you @Asukwoeb.

That's why they want him out. He's staying till 2013 when ALL OF THEM would have learned to keep their leprous fingers off public funds. They would have also learned Equity, integrity and justice. We all would have learned to respect Nigerians.

##PMBRunAgain pic.twitter.com/IdALL3qQvt — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 31, 2018

Skip Twitter post 8 by @Laurestar Gov Wike is a danger, not only to society, but to himself. He's so blood thirsty that he could kill himself if there's no one around to kill https://t.co/L4UA0cqsy5 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) December 15, 2016

Skip Twitter post 9 by @Laurestar Maybe when you grow older, you'll understand that change is a process. I am of the home-cooked food generation, not noodles generation. https://t.co/7ZUeF1pLed — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 14, 2016

Skip Twitter post 10 by @Laurestar 😂😂😂I love being called old. I have for years because when I was born, I was not expected to live beyond a few days. God has kept me so far https://t.co/ci1S3ZTy3M — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 13, 2016

Media aides to President Muhammadu Buhari - Di Famous Five