Meet Lauretta Onochie, presido Buhari assistant for ten of her tweets
Lauretta Onochie, di assistant to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, don dey popular sake of di tins wey she dey carry put ontop her social media accounts.
For October 2016, di office of di Nigerian president announce di appointment of one Lauretta Onochie, as special assistant on new media, to join di four media aides wey di gofment don already get.
At dat time, many pipo no sabi Onochie, and as di West African country just dey recover from recession, many bin feel say di president no for carry money go spend ontop assignment wey no dey very important.
If you go by wetin Onochie dey put ontop social media since she begin collect gofment money, e dey clear say e no get any mata wey she no fit chook mouth put, or anybodi wey im no fit talk to, and dis one don make her dey very popular.
- 'My babe dump me after I stop yahoo-yahoo'
- Young pipo wan begin run tins for Nigeria
- #BigBrotherNaija: 'Goverment no get power to fix am'
Some dey even hail am say she dey direct, no corner-corner way.
From wetin Onochie don dey carry put for Facebook and Twitter, e be like say anybodi wey like President Buhari na her friend and anybodi wey no support her oga, or dey inside party wey no be APC, na her enemy.
As official biography no dey from gofment about Onochie, anoda way to take know pesin, na to look dia handwork.
Lauretta Onochia, social media style
Media aides to President Muhammadu Buhari - Di Famous Five
- Femi Adesina - Special Adviser (Media and Publicity)
- Garba Shehu - Senior special Assistant (Media and Publicity)
- Tolu Ogunlesi - Special Assistant (Digital and New Media)
- Bashir Ahmad - Personal Assistant on New Media
- Lauretta Onochie - Personal Assistant on New Media