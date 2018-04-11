Image copyright Getty Images

Na eight Cameroonian athletes total out of de 42 run away (poum) from dia rooms for games village Cameroon commonwealth team tok for statement.

Victor Agbor Nso, head of Cameroon delegation weh e komot de statement, say de athletes dem disappear for three groups.

Three first vanish for April 8 for night, den two for April 9 and yesterday night, three again disappear from dia rooms.

Yesterday we tok about de first three we deh bi disappear before odas follow dem disappear.

De eight athletes dem, na 3 boxers and 5 weight-lifters bi di train for Warwick before deh go for Gold Coast, only six compete and two odas just vanish.

Cameroon delegation don notify de Australian police and officials for kontri. Just now, Cameroon delegation di komot Australia with de remaining two weight-lifters, basketball team and oda members for delegation for kam back home.

Na de list dis for de athletes weh deh run

Five boxers:

Fotsala Simplice 49kg 49kg eliminated

Fokou Arsene +91 kg eliminated

Ndzie Tchoyi Christian -91kg DNF

Yombo Ulrich -81kg DNF

Ndiang Christelle -57kg (Women) Eliminated

Three weight-lifters