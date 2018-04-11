Cameroon Commonwealth team di komot Australia without eight athletes
Na eight Cameroonian athletes total out of de 42 run away (poum) from dia rooms for games village Cameroon commonwealth team tok for statement.
Victor Agbor Nso, head of Cameroon delegation weh e komot de statement, say de athletes dem disappear for three groups.
Three first vanish for April 8 for night, den two for April 9 and yesterday night, three again disappear from dia rooms.
Yesterday we tok about de first three we deh bi disappear before odas follow dem disappear.
De eight athletes dem, na 3 boxers and 5 weight-lifters bi di train for Warwick before deh go for Gold Coast, only six compete and two odas just vanish.
Cameroon delegation don notify de Australian police and officials for kontri. Just now, Cameroon delegation di komot Australia with de remaining two weight-lifters, basketball team and oda members for delegation for kam back home.
Na de list dis for de athletes weh deh run
Five boxers:
- Fotsala Simplice 49kg 49kg eliminated
- Fokou Arsene +91 kg eliminated
- Ndzie Tchoyi Christian -91kg DNF
- Yombo Ulrich -81kg DNF
- Ndiang Christelle -57kg (Women) Eliminated
Three weight-lifters
- Matam matam Olivier Heracles-62kgeliminated
- Minkoumba Petit David -94kgEliminated
- Fouodjo Arcangeline Sonkbou-75kg (women) eliminated