Image copyright Getty Images

Di state goment wan begin dey follow pipo relate well-well on top social media.

Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan wey be di State Commissioner for Information and Strategy talk say dem go dey give pipo latest informate on all di tins wey goment dey do and dia wakabout.

Dem no support media player for your device Lagos 2017 Startup Week

Bamigbetan say dis move go help increase di number of followers wey dem get for social media to 2 million by ending of 2018.

According to am, di Facebook account of Lagos State don increase from 259,147 to 296,000 followers, dia Instagram don jump from 857 to 16,500 followers while dia Twitter don grow from 117,782 to 173,264 followers.

Di commissioner say dem go dey sama pipo with correct informate as e dey hot wey go be short-short videos, live streaming and even infographics.