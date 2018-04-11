Image copyright Reuters Image example Most pipo wey die for di plane crash na army pipo.

Di defence minister for Algeria say na at least 257 pipo don die afta one military plane crash inside northern Algeria.

Dis crash happen just afta di aircraft take off from Boufarik military airport near di capital Algiers in di morning. Di aeroplane- Ilyushin Il-76 bin wan travel go Bechar wey dey south-west of di kontri.

According to di defence ministry, most of di pipo wey die na army personnel and dia families. Ten crew members for di plane also die too.

Among di pipo wey die na 26 members for di Polisario Front, wey want Western Sahara to get independence from Morocco and Algeria support dem.

Image copyright SAID Image example Di plane crash just afta e take-off from Boufarik military airport

E neva still dey clear wetin cause di crash.

Di army chief of staff don give order say make dem do investigation on top wetin cause di crash and im go visit di place wey di crash happen.

Dis na di worst plane crash wey don happen since July 2014, wen all di 298 pipo wey dey inside one Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 die afta dem shoot am down around eastern Ukraine.

Dis na also di second-worst plane crash since 2003.

Di Algerian news sites don even tweet foto wey show di military plane as e take scatter wen e crash: