His Grace Justin Welby and presido Buhari

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari don explain why im decide to contest election for 2019 presidential election.

As im pesin, Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby visit am for London, im yan am say, di reason wey im declare, na because im tire for all di plenty talk-talk from Nigerians.

Presido Buhari say e bin dey necessary to keep im kontri pipo quiet even though im no wan first talk wetin bin dey im mind, as gofment bin wan concentrate on top economic, security, agriculture, anti-corruption and oda mata.

Na on Monday, 9 April for APC National Executive Committee na im Buhari announce im plan to contest for election come 2019.

Im and di Archbishop talk on top plenty, plus Dapchi school girl Leah Sharibu wey militants no gree release because she no gree convert to Islam. Buhari say, "dem dey manage di mata quietly.

President Buhari say, "majority of Nigerians appreciate wetin we dey do and dat na why I wan contest again."

Buhari declaration go scatter im party - PDP

National publicity secretary of Nigeria main opposition People's Democratic Party Kola Ologbondiyan don tell BBC Pidgin say, "na shame" say, presido Muhammadu Buhari no do wetin e promise Nigerians for 2015, but e still wan contest election for 2019.

Buhari bin declare on Monday 9 April, say, im go run again to be presido for 2019, but Kola say, "na now APC go die" as members dey, wey also wan become presido and and dem go soon start dia wahala.

Nigerians protest for London

Some Nigerians do I-no-go-gree waka reach Abuja House, London, on Tuesday to protest against oga Buhari decision to contest again for 2019.

But according to tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), pipo wey dey di presidency say na corrupt pipo organise di protest.

As presido Buhari dey London, im suppose hold meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and oda top pipo wen im dey dia.