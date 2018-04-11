Police don carri Danish husband of woman wey die go court

Image copyright @officializee Image example Police say marks wey dem see for di deadi bodi of Alizee show say violence happen

Police for Lagos State say dem go carri Peter Nielsen go court on Wednesday.

Peter Nielsen wey from Denmark, na di husband of di woman and fada of di four-year-old pikin wey dem find dia deadi bodi for dia Banana Island house last week.

Na di talk-talk pesin of di Lagos State police command Chike Oti confam dis one to BBC.

Im say di state commissioner of police Imohimi Edgar bin direct say based on wetin dem see for wia di kill-kill happen, make dem charge di case to court. According to report wey police bin first bring out, wen dem find di deadi bodi of di woman Alizee and her four-year-old daughter for dia house for Banana Island, marks bin dey for dia bodi wey dem say make am look like say violence bin happen.