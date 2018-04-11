Image copyright @officializee Image example Police say marks wey dem see for di deadi bodi of Alizee show say violence happen

Police say one Denmark man, Peter Nielsen wey dem suspect say kill im wife Zainab Ali-Nielsen, wey popular as Alizee and three-year-old daughter Petra, bin dey quarrel everitime with im wife and hit her head for wall many times wey make her die. Dem say im also poison im daughter join.

Effiong Asuquo, wey be prosecutor, na im tell court dis one on Wednesday, as police carri di case enta court. Oga Nielsen say im dey innocent.

Police dey claim say di suspect commit di offences on 5 April for dia house for Block 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Magistrate K.B. Ayeye for Yaba Chief Magistrates' Court, say make dem keep di suspect for Ikoyi Prisons until dem get advice from di State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Oga Nielsen get two-count charge of murder for im head say im kill im wife, Zainab, 37, and her daughter, Petra, for dia house.

"Im carry dia deadi bodi come put unda gas to make am look like say na gas leakage kill dem," di prosecutor, wey be chief superintendent of police talk.

Dem don carri di case go front until May 8 as dem dey wait for DPP advice.