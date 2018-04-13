Meet di 'Ordinary President' wey dey ginger pipo

Dem no support media player for your device Ordinary President Ahmed Isah dey operate Human Rights radio

For early momo before 6.00am nack, men, women and even pikins dem don gada for di gate of Human Rights radio.

As dem stand, each of dem come with dia problem; some dey sick and want help, odas dey come fight for dia right and some na just to come find chop money.

As dem line up for hours dey wait for dia turn to feature for di live radio show, dia main agenda na to meet di man wey dem call di ordinary president Ahmed Isah.

"E dey full of compassion and e dey take care of di poor. Apart frome God in heaven, e be dey next pesin to solve our problem" Carlistus Kelechi proudly tell our reporter.

Image example Pipo like dis woman wey dey cry so, dey carry di mata wey dem no fit solve by dia sef go Human Rights radio

Studio wey dey turn sorrow to joy

Mr Isah dey help pipo solve dia problem, plus including to call di pesin or office wey suppose handle di mata.

"For here, we regain our dignity as pipo, e give us hope, wetin Human Rights commmission and complaint commission no fit do,

"No person dey come here wey dem no go solve im problem." Na so Umeche innocent explain.

Image example Some of dis pipo dey wait for days before dem dey get chance to talk dia problem for radio

'My vision na to be voice for poor pipo'

Mr Isah say e suffer well well wen im be pikin because im father die wen him small.

"I know di colour of poverty and how e dey tie wrapper."

E say after im father die, even to eat hard and where to sleep no dey.

Image example Some pipo say dem get confidence for di ordinary president pass goment

Ontop dis mata say im dey help pipo fights for dia rights, im talk say many big-big pipo no like am.

"As I dey now, I get over 200 case for court and for one year dem hold my licence make dis radio station no fit do commercial broadcast."

Mr Isah say him get pipo wey dey support him work wey de aloow am to help pipo and hold leaders dem for wetin dem suppose do wey dem no do.