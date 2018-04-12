Anoda attack don kill 10 pipo for Benue
Attackers wey dem suspect say dem be herdsmen don attack and kill 10 pipo for two communities for Benue.
Commissioner of Police for di state, Fatai Owoseni, confam say di communities be Gbeji and Tswarey for Ukum and Logo local goment
E say dem don carry di dead bodi of di pipo wey die and don increase security for di area.
Pipo wey dey dia wen di kasala bust di attackers destroy house and wounjor many pipo.
Richard Nyajo, wey be di chairman of Logo council beg say make police help dem to save pipo life for di place.
E say even as police boku for ground, di attackers still operate anyhow and nobodi challenge dem.