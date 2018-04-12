Gaddafi bring herdsmen attack come Nigeria - Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images

President Muhammadu Buhari don talk say na di late Libya leader Muammar Gaddafi train and buy weapons for herdsmen, wey don kill and attack hundreds of pipo all over Nigeria.

Di presido talk dis one through im spokesman Femi Adesina during im trip to London, for wia im do meeting with di Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby on top herdsmen attack for Wednesday.

''Dis trouble old pass us. E don tey no be today, but water come pass garri when gunmen for di Sahel region (North Africa) begin enta different parts of West Africa.''

''Na Libya Muammar Gaddafi train dis men, buy dem weapon and wen im die (for 2011), di gunmen escape with dia weapons.''

''Di herdsmen wey we know before-before, na stick and cutlass dem dey carry as dem dey waka with dia animal but di ones wey dey ground now, di kain weapon dem dey use get anoda level.''

''Di problem of herdsmen and farmer fight-fight no be religion but money and we dey find solution to di wahala''.

As oga presido dey talk dis one, fresh attack for Benue state by suspected herdsmen for Tuesday night for wia ten pipo die dey hang for im throat.

Image copyright @NGRPresident Image example His Grace Justin Welby and presido Buhari na like 5 and 6

E no too tey wey Presido declare im plan to contest di 2019 presidential election.

As im pesin, Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby visit am for London, im yan am say, di reason wey im declare, na because im tire for all di plenty talk-talk from Nigerians.

Presido Buhari say e dey necessary to keep im kontri pipo quiet even though im no wan first talk wetin bin dey im mind, as goment bin wan concentrate on top economic, security, agriculture, anti-corruption and oda mata.

Welby say im jolli to see Buhari again sake of say im be pesin wey im get respect for.

Di Archbishop present Buhari with copy of im new book, 'Reimagining Britain: Foundations for Hope.'