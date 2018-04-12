Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Gunmen don kidnap one German NGO worker for di west of Niger Republic.

Niger officials dey talk say di man and im colleagues wey dey work with German NGO, Help, dey return from one trip near di border with Mali for Wednesday when gunmen on top motorcycle, block dem.

Di gunmen burn di motor of di group before dem carry di man.

As things dey, di gunmen never talk wetin dem want or why dem kidnap di man.

BBC Tomi Oladipo dey talk say di area wia di man vanish na very dangerous area.

For dis area wey dem dey call Tillaberi, e dey normal for militants and Niger army to clash, and na wia four US soldiers die for ambush for October 2017.

German NGO Help don confam say, na true one of dia ''experienced worker'' don miss but for security reason dem go hold dia mouth for now.

E no dey clear who dis gunmen be.