Di Nigerian road wia 47 accident happen for one month

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Moto wey don burn afta fuel tanker fall come explode for Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Di Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) say 456 pipo die and 3404 odas get injury for 826 accidents wey dem record wey happen inside Nigeria for January 2018.

Di Abuja-Lokoja highway, na im get di highest number of accidents with 47 cases, Kaduna-Abuja road follow with 44 cases.

Di FRSC talk dis one for dia report for January wey di Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi sign.

Di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja wey get di best roads for di kontri na im get di highest number of accidents with 92 cases. Kaduna and Nasarawa states follow with 81 and 45 cases, while Bayelsa no get any accident at all for January 2018.

Pipo wey dey over-speed and transport moto dem, dey cause road accidents pass for di kontri, according to di report.

Tins wey dey cause accident pass na over speeding, tyre wey burst, dangerous driving, wrong overtaking and brake failure. Bad road, wey pipo dey tink say dey cause accident pass for highways, dey for number nine position.