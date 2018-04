Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samura Kamara neva accept say im lose di election

Di man wey lose di presidential election for Sierra Leone don waka go Supreme Court to challenge di result of di election.

Samura Kamara wey lose to Julius Maada Bio say magomago dey inside di election and wan make dem count am again.

Di race bin tight well-well but last week di former military ruler, Julius Maada Bio, na im dem say win and dem come swear am in.

Some supporters of di rival SLPP and APC party don quanta and to make tension reduce, di two candidates bin attend di same church service on Sunday.

Oga Kamara don congratulate im rival but im neva gree accept say im lose.