Obafemi Awolowo University say 'sex for marks' audio na true

Image copyright @OfficialOAU Image example Di University say dem don set up committee to look into di mata well-well

School authority for Obafemi Awolowo University, south west Nigeria, don confam to BBC say, di audio recording of lecturer wey want student to give am sex for mark na true.

Talk-talk pesin of di University, Abiodun Olanrewaju say di school authority don hear di audio and na true.

As e dey now, dem don set up committee to chook eye for di mata.

OAU like many oda universities get dia law ontop how lecturers suppose behave wit students. But like dose oda universities, "sex for marks" dey very common and many students, especially di female ones be victims.

So far sha, management for OAU say dem don identify di professor wey bin ask di female student for sex before e go pass am and dem don already sama am query.

Olarenwaju say dia school dey always do di right tin, but dem want make students come out talk.

Di committee wey di school set up suppose finish dia investigation plus produce report within one week.