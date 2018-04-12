Moesha Boduong say hard economy make her follow married men
Fire dey catch social media afta Ghana actress and model, Moesha Boduong yan finish with CNN.
Inside her interview with CNN Christiane Amanpour, Moesha say wetin dey ginger her to follow oda women husband na sake of say, economy hard.
She say: "For Ghana, with our kain economy you go need someone to take care of you. You no go fit make enough moni as woman here. Because even wen you find house, for Ghana dem dey take two years advance and me I just dey start work, wia I wan det di moni?"
Wen Amanpour ask am, "so you dey give di man sex so im go pay your rent?" Moesha say, di man get moni and e dey take care of her, her house, her car, and everi-everi.
Now social media dey catch fire. Some dey para odas support say wetin she talk na true.
Ghana actor John Dumelo sef, enta twitter begin question and ansa on top di mata.