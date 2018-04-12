Image copyright @Moesha Boduong Image example Moesha Boduong na actress and model

Fire dey catch social media afta Ghana actress and model, Moesha Boduong yan finish with CNN.

Inside her interview with CNN Christiane Amanpour, Moesha say wetin dey ginger her to follow oda women husband na sake of say, economy hard.

She say: "For Ghana, with our kain economy you go need someone to take care of you. You no go fit make enough moni as woman here. Because even wen you find house, for Ghana dem dey take two years advance and me I just dey start work, wia I wan det di moni?"

Wen Amanpour ask am, "so you dey give di man sex so im go pay your rent?" Moesha say, di man get moni and e dey take care of her, her house, her car, and everi-everi.

Now social media dey catch fire. Some dey para odas support say wetin she talk na true.

To be fair, the economy Moesha was talking about to defend her choices is what also pushed boys into doing 419, mobile money frauds and tonaton scams. There are hardworking men and women everywhere in Ghana. But let's not pretend like what she said isn't happening. — Edem Kumodzi (@edemkumodzi) April 12, 2018

I really hope this Moesha interview won't end at a self-righteous rant but make us have honest conversations about how hard it is for women to get a job/promotion/pay raise on merit & also truthfully engage the statistics on how women have higher poverty and unemployment rates . — Positive Energy Only (@FatimaDerby) April 11, 2018

There were 3 women sitting there, Amanpour who dodged bullets and bombs to get where she is, the nail technician who's dating a single guy and working to secure her bag, and there's Moesha who pops the pumz to get her bills paid for. Its not the economy, its life choices. — HeadMistress❤ (@auntahraba) April 12, 2018

Hard working Ghanaian women who are busting their asses to put food on the table deserve an unqualified apology from Moesha. Not every woman in this county depends on a man and instagram likes for survival.. There are hardworking women out there making money moves!! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@amoaphoGh) April 11, 2018

Ghana actor John Dumelo sef, enta twitter begin question and ansa on top di mata.