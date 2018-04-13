Why we no fit use electronic voting for 2019 - INEC

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example INEC pipo dem during di last election

Nigeria electoral bodi dem no go do electronic voting for 2019 election because dem no get wetin dem go use do am.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, wey be spokesman for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say even as card readers, oda technology to gather and count result dey ground, "I no sure we get wetin wetin we need to do electronic voting."

But some sabi pipo don dey chook mouth on top di mata.

Emmanuel Onwubiko explain say e don reach for INEC to fully change to e-voting so pipo no go fit steal vote for di 2019 election.

Mr Onwubiko dey claim say INEC fit get di machine to do e-voting but dem no wan use am because dem wan favour one candidate leave di odas.