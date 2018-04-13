Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY

President Biya yesterday appoint 30 senators as de constitution want'am for complete de number for senators for upper house to 100 with de 70 weh deh elect for March 25.

Na mostly e party members weh e appoint, and e maintain 75 percent of de old senators. Out of de 30 senators weh president Biya appoint, main opposition party, Social Democratic Front, no get even one.

SDF go bi for senate only with dia seven senators weh deh grab for election and deh no go fit get group for senate and no go fit influence any tin.

De appointment shut-up mop for pipo as tori don bi say deh go appoint SDF chairman senate president, but worse deh no even appoint dia members.

De ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement, CPDM get de highest senators 25 plus de 63 senators weh de elect, deh total 88 senators

De other four parties get one-one senator except for UNDP with two and na mostly parties weh deh di bow and collaborate with ruling party.