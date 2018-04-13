Boko Haram don kidnap over 1,000 pikins since 2013 - UNICEF

Image copyright AFP/GETTY

As Nigeria dey mark four years since dem kidnap Chibok girls for Borno state, UNICEF say Boko Haram don gbab ova 1,000 pikins dem since 2013 for di north east region.

Na for 2014, Boko Haram carry more than 276 school girls for Chibok and up till now, 100 of dis girls neva return home.

Mohamed Malick Fall, wey be talk-talk pesin for UNICEF Nigeria say di kain attack wey dey happen back to back to pikins dem for school na wicked tin.

More than 20,000 pipo don die and two million run comot dia house as Boko Haram dey try turn northeast to Islamic region.

Image copyright AFP/getty images Image example Protests upon protest don happen say make goment do more to free di Chibok girls

UNICEF talk say Boko Haram attacks don kill at least 2,295 teachers and scatter more than 1,400 schools since dem carry dis wahala come for 2009.

For 2015, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari send heavy force to di northeast, with mind to deal with di militants final-final.

Nigeria military don win back plenti land from di militants hand but till now di group still dey use suicide bombing to target military and ordinary pipo dem.

For middle of February dis year, di militants shock Nigerians wen dem blow enta di town of Dapchi for Yobe state, kidnap over 100 schoolgirls for Government Girls Science and Technical College.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Dis attack for Dapchi wey resemble wetin happen for Chibok for 2014, vex Nigerians say e be like say goment no learn anytin from di first attack.

Goment later do arrangee with di militants to return di girls but one still remain dia hand because she no gree change her religion from Christian to Muslim.

President Muhammadu Buhari don approve $1 billion to fight di militants and finish dem once and for all.