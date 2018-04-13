Image copyright PASTOR adeboye/facebook Image example Pastor Enoch Adeboye na di overall pastor for di Redeemed Christian Church of God, one of di biggest church for Nigeria.

Social media scatter after one trending video show Nigerian pastor E. A. Adeboye dey talk for pulpit say anybody wey no dey pay dia tithe no go make heaven.

Adeboye wey be di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God bin tell im pastors wey dey di church service say im get instruction for dem.

Im tell dem say make dem go tell dia church members say, "Anybodi wey no dey pay im tithe no dey go heaven, full stop."

As di video begin trend, plenty Nigerians start to dey para say which kain talk be dis sotay some even call di pastor personal assistant to God.

But dis man we dey even attend Redeemed Church talk say di pastor for im own branch no dey force dem pay tithe. But as di church oga kpatakpata don talk am, which one di worshippers go come follow?

Odas dey wey support Pastor Adeboye say if pesin no dey pay tithe, dem dey disobey God.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, wey be anoda ogbonge pastor for Nigeria bin tell BBC say to pay tithe no be by force.