Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo wey don serve dia communities well-well dey make up half of di wedding guests

Pamela Anomneze na di only Nigeria woman wey don get special invite as one of di 1200 guest wey go attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding on 19 May, 2018.

Anomneze na head of Studio 306 Collectives wey dey do community work for UK to help pipo recover from mental health palava through creative handwork.

Di royal couple bin don decide say for di invitation list, 600 go be pipo wey dem know and 600 go be pipo wey don show strong leadership and wey don serve dia communities well well.

Tori be say di woman no believe say she follow for pipo wey dey go di royal wedding wey go happen for St. George's Chapel for Windsor Castle.

'I bin surprise, shock, I mean I no believe am, I mean why me? Why I don get invitation? I come wonder say we dey di month of April, for my mind I think am say maybe dis na April fool but from di way dem send me evritin I realise say dis na for real ...' Na wetin she tell 5News for UK.

Pamela Anomneze say she neva know di cloth wey she go wear go di royal wedding.

She tell 5News say she dey carry her son go di wedding and im too dey very excited.

Di 52 year old Nigerian woman dey consider say her StudioC360 fit do special cloth wey she go dress go di occasion or she go wear beta African cloth on to say she wan represent wella.

Kensington Palace sef put am for dia twitter handle.