Bayern Munich go face current league champions Real Madrid and Liverpool go wear one trouser with AS Roma for di semi-finals of UEFA Champions League.

Di first legs go happen on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 April, while di return legs go happen on 1 and 2 May, according to di draw result for UEFA headquarters on Friday.

German champions Bayern and holders Real don meet 24 times in dis competition and each club don collect eleven wins each from all di times dem bin meet.

"I suppose talk say, dis timetable na fire, in a very positive way," na wetin Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes.

Real Madrid don knack Bayern comot for di last four seasons.

Emilio Butragueno, wey be Real Madrid Director of Institutional Relations say "We need to get good result inside Munich to then take am back to Bernabeu."

Liverpool go host Roma for Anfield on Tuesday, April 24 with Real hosting Bayern on Wednesday, April 25.

Di Germans go visit Spain capital on May 1 while Roma go host Liverpool inside Olympic Stadium on May 2.