Dem don kill anoda Nigerian for South Africa

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian community inside South Africa on Friday report say pipo wey take into dia hands don kill one Nigerian man.

Habib Miller, publicity secretary of Nigeria Union inside South Africa confam give News Agency of Nigeria say na one ThankGod Okoro dem kill.

Nigerians wan end killings for South Africa

Tori be say Okoro from Ogbaku for Awgu local government area of Enugu state south-east Nigeria

Di killing of dis man na di latest inside di murder of young Nigerians for South Africa.

Na at least 117 Nigerians n aim dem don kill for South Africa since February 2016.