'One day our pikin dem go show' - Chibok pipo

Image copyright STRINGER Image example Four years since Boko Haram kidnap girl school pikins from Chibok

Dem bin dey wait for final exams from government secondary school Chibok.

Dem bin get hope to know book and become somebody so dem go help dia mama dem.

But dia hope come kpeme wen in dey evening of April 14th some Boko Haram men enter dia school with motor come kidnap dem and dia dreams.

E don reach four years since di kidnap happun and as some of di girls don come back, 100 of dem still dey captivity.

Di Bring Back Our girls campaign group don hold annual lecture for Nigeria's capital to talk about di mata and oda issue wey dey worry girls for di country.

Chibok community dey remember dey girls for captivity

For those wey don see dia pikin na day of joy but odas wey neva see, dia heart dey heavy.

Hosea Tsambido tell BBC pidgin say life no be the same for many of dis parents since Boko Haram kidnap dia pikin.

Image copyright - Image example Bring Back our girls dey hold lecture to put pressure for goment

E come add say many of dem don get back hope after goment secure di release of di Dapchi girls for Borno state.

"Some mothers still dey suffer shock and depression and dis one don kill dem but after goment rescue di Dapchi girls, many of dem don get hope say dia pikin go return back", Hosea explain.

Nkeki Mutah say for im e be like say Nigeria goment and di international community don abandon them.

E say all di noise wey goment dey make neva comot any beta result.

"Because we be minority and we poor, we no get big politicians for inside us goment no chook eye well to get our girls back

"See di way dem carry handle di dapchi case because dis ones na dia girls dem quickly rescue dem" im argue.

E explain give say im teo brodas pikin carry join for dey kidnap and since then na so dia mother dey hospital dey waka because of di shock.

"How long goment want us to dey patient reach before dem rescue our girls" im explain.

Image copyright PHILIP OJISUA Image example Many of di girls wey dem rescue dey try fix their life

Where di girls wey dem rescue

Di Chibok girl palava bin vex dey whole world.

Different countries come hold protest on top di mata.

Dey group Bring Back our girls bin dey front on top di fight for goment to release dey girls.

So far 163 of dey girls don come back and dem now dey American university for Yola dey go school.

"Di girls dey do well and dem dey attend class" Hosea Tsambido explain