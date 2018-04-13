Today Tori: Pastor Adeboye say "no tithe, no heaven, "EFCC lose case to seize Patience Jonathan moni

Happy weekend! Dis na today tori for April 13, 2018.

Nigerians dey vex for Pastor Adeboye 'No tithe, no heaven' statement

Image copyright PASTOR adeboye/facebook Image example Pastor Enoch Adeboye na di overall pastor for di Redeemed Christian Church of God, one of di biggest church for Nigeria.

Social media scatter after one trending video show Nigerian pastor E. A. Adeboye dey talk for pulpit say anybody wey no dey pay dia tithe no go make heaven.

Adeboye wey be di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God bin tell im pastors wey dey di church service say im get instruction for dem.

Im tell dem say make dem go tell dia church members say, "Anybodi wey no dey pay im tithe no dey go heaven, full stop."

UK Royal Wedding: 'I no believe say dem invite me' - Nigerian woman

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo wey don serve dia communities well-well dey make up half of di wedding guests

Pamela Anomneze na di only Nigeria woman wey don get special invite as one of di 1200 guest wey go attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding on 19 May, 2018.

Anomneze na head of Studio 306 Collectives wey dey do community work for UK to help pipo recover from mental health palava through creative handwork.

Di royal couple bin don decide say for di invitation list, 600 go be pipo wey dem know and 600 go be pipo wey don show strong leadership and wey don serve dia communities well well.

Commonwealth Games: Why African athletes dey disappear?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou na one of di three weightlifters wey dey miss according to Cameroon officials say

E reach 13 athletes from Africa wey don run disappear from di 2018 Commonwealth Games wey dey happen for Australia.

Wetin carry dem go Gold Coast, Australia na to rep dia kontri for di competition, but e be like say anoda tin dey dia mind when dem vanish from camp.

Most of di athletes na from Cameroon and organisers of di event say athletes from Uganda, Sierra Leone and Rwanda too follow dey miss.

Corruption: EFCC lose case to seize Patience Jonathan $8.4m

Nigeria corruption police on Friday lose one court case to seize 8.4 million dollars (7.35 billion Naira) wey belong to former first lady Patience Jonathan.

Federal High Court for Lagos no allow di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seize di moni wey dem say dey for 15 different banks.

Mojisola Olatoregun, di Judge wey dey in charge of di case say di bank accounts wey dey moni dey already get case for two different courts.

Davido, Wizkid, Simi, Olamide dey drag for Headies 'Artiste of di year'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido na ogbonge multiple award winning Nigerian musician

Afro beat singers Davido, Wizkid, Simi and Olamide tanda gidigba on top di list of pipo wey dem don nomonate to win di 2018 Headies Artist of di Year Award.

Di headies wey dem bin dey call Hip Hop World Awards na music event wey dey recognize ogbonge musicians for di Nigerian music industry every year.

Dis go be di number 12 award ceremony and e go take place on May 5.

Boko Haram don kidnap over 1,000 pikins since 2013 - UNICEF

Image copyright AFP/GETTY

As Nigeria dey mark four years since dem kidnap Chibok girls for Borno state, UNICEF say Boko Haram don gbab ova 1,000 pikins dem since 2013 for di north east region.

Na for 2014, Boko Haram carry more than 276 school girls for Chibok and up till now, 100 of dis girls neva return home.

Mohamed Malick Fall, wey be talk-talk pesin for UNICEF Nigeria say di kain attack wey dey happen back to back to pikins dem for school na wicked tin.

UEFA Champions League Semi-final: 'Di semi-final draw na fire' - Bayern coach

Image copyright Getty Images

Bayern Munich go face current league champions Real Madrid and Liverpool go wear one trouser with AS Roma for di semi-finals of UEFA Champions League.

Di first legs go happen on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 April, while di return legs go happen on 1 and 2 May, according to di draw result for UEFA headquarters on Friday.

German champions Bayern and holders Real don meet 24 times in dis competition and each club don collect eleven wins each from all di times dem bin meet.

Dem suppose ban homework and test for school pikin dem?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E dey common for schools to give pikin homework for Nigeria

Stureskolan school wey dey for di town of Boden, Norrbotten County inside Sweden don ban homework and tests to reduce stress and help foreign student wey newly come di school.

According to report from di local TV station for di kontri, di school principal Petronella Sirkka say dem dey always receive new reports about pikin dem wey no dey feel well because dem dey pass through very high stress level. She say "dis na our way to try reduce dat stress."

Di principal say for now, di ban na for all students and all subjects throughout April, except di national tests wey dey compulsory and if di test period waka well, dia plan na to put full-time ban for 2019.

Dem don kill anoda Nigerian for South Africa

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian community inside South Africa on Friday report say pipo wey take into dia hands don kill one Nigerian man.

Habib Miller, publicity secretary of Nigeria Union inside South Africa confam give News Agency of Nigeria say na one ThankGod Okoro dem kill.

Tori be say Okoro from Ogbaku for Awgu local government area of Enugu state south-east Nigeria

President Biya recall his party members for complete senate

Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY

President Biya yesterday appoint 30 senators as de constitution want'am for complete de number for senators for upper house to 100 with de 70 weh deh elect for March 25.

Na mostly e party members weh e appoint, and e maintain 75 percent of de old senators. Out of de 30 senators weh president Biya appoint, main opposition party, Social Democratic Front, no get even one.

SDF go bi for senate only with dia seven senators weh deh grab for election and deh no go fit get group for senate and no go fit influence any tin.

Khloe Kardashian don born baby girl

Image copyright Getty Images

E don happun again for di Kardashian house o! Baby number three don land as Khloe don born bouncing baby girl.

Dis na di third pickin wey dem don born since January 2018 till now, all baby girls.

Her mama, Kris Jenner don confam am for her Instagram post.