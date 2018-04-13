Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou na one of di three weightlifters wey dey miss according to Cameroon officials say

E reach 13 athletes from Africa wey don run disappear from di 2018 Commonwealth Games wey dey happen for Australia.

Wetin carry dem go Gold Coast, Australia na to rep dia kontri for di competition, but e be like say anoda tin dey dia mind when dem vanish from camp.

Most of di athletes na from Cameroon and organisers of di event say athletes from Uganda, Sierra Leone and Rwanda too follow dey miss.

Dis no go be di first time African athletes go dey disappear during international competition.

For di 2006 Commonwealth Games for Melbourne, na more dan 40 athletes and officials na im disappear, overstay or seek asylum.

21 athletes from Africa including some coach dem na im vanish for di Olympic games London 2012 and dem never still find many of dem.

Even sef 82 oda athletes, coach and delegates file for asylum during di 2012 games.

Na di one wey happen for 2011 na im shock pipo pass wen a whole football team from Senegal disappear from dia hotel for France after dem go play Portugal friendly match.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Petit Minkoumba, from Cameroon too dey miss

Wetin dey make African athletes disappear?

Di koko be say di athletes dem wey dey disappear dey find beta life, na according to BBC Sport tori pesin Oluwashina Okeleji wey don cover plenti international sport event.

Oluwashina say dis athletes dem wey dia kontris dey neglect and no dey pay, dey plan to escape from di competition before dem board di flight comot dia kontri.

"We get to understand say unlike dia oyibo colleague dem wey dey on sporting scholarship, or wey dia kontries dey support, African athletes dey struggle to feed and to even afford di basic tins of life."Na so Oluwashina talk.

Im say until African kontris dem tie dia wrapper well well start to dey provide di right support for dia athletes, di tori of Africans wey dey vanish for international events go continue to dey happen.