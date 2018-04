Image copyright @NGRPresident Image example Buhari don travel go Uk for official visit

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don stand gidiba say im go find di remaining Chibok girls wey dey Boko Haram hand.

"As long as I remain Commander-in-Chief of di Armed Forces ..." na so im enter Twitter to talk.

E don be be four years since dem kindap di girls from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

For Twitter, di kontri presido talk say make di parents cooli-bodi and no fear as di government dey do every-every to make sure say dem release di girls.

Im say make dem no think am lai-lai say im gofment no dey work to save di girls.

Im tweet join say, make di parents chook eye for di Dapchi girls wey dem release as di kain work wey dem fit do.

Even di remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, dem go do find her join.

Boko Haram bin kidnap pass 200 girls from dia school on April 14, 2014.

More dan 50 of dem sharpaly escape wen and den Buhari gofment help make dem release 103 girls.

But e pass 100 girls wey still dey Boko Haram hand and dia parents don dey beg gofment tire say wen dem go come house.

Groups like Bring Back Our Girls Group stilll dey hala make gofment no forget dia promise to release all di girls.