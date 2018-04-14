''Na only 15 out of 113 Chibok girls dey alive'' - Ahmad Salkida
One Nigerian journalist wey get strong connection with militant group Boko Haram don talk say na only 15 schoolgirls still dey alive, out of di 113 wey dey di hand of di group.
Ahmad Salkida, na di pesin wey don work with di federal goment to negotiate di release of di Chibok girls before-before.
Salkida claim say di reason why dis kain information scarce na because goment dey block tori pipo to get find am.
Salkida talk say im don see video wey show some of di girls wey survive and im bin share am for Nigeria tori pipo, Sahara Reporters, website.
Wen BBC News Pidgin contact goment and military authority dem, Garba Shehu, wey be spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari talk say im no get dis kain information for im hand.
Wen di family of some of dis remaining Chiboks girls hear dis tori today, na surprise e be for dem.
Many of dem no wan gree talk to BBC News Pidgin reporter Dooshima Abu for wia dem dey protest for Abuja FCT, Nigeria capital city to mark di four years wey dem don miss after Boko Haram kidnap 276 for Government Secondary School, Chibok for Borno State.
Nkeki Muttah, wey be member of di Chibok Community for Abuja FCT, di Nigeria capital wey gree talk tell BBC News Pidgin say goment no try for dem sake of say di Chibok girls na Christians plenty pass among di group.
Muttah talk say im dey sure of wetin im dey talk sake of say di quick-quick way goment bin do when dem kidnap di Dapchi girls for March, wey no tey before dem release dem because na Muslims plenty pass among di group.
Bukky Shonibare, wey be member of di BringBackOurGirls group (BBOG), shock wen she di tori reach her sake of say activists bin think say na 20 girls wey don die from di 113 girls wey still miss.
Another BBOG member, talk say if dis tori na true talk, both di current and former goment for Nigeria get hand for wetin don happen.
Wen di oga of di group, former government minister Oby Ezekwesili, hear di tori, na like big stone dem carry on top her bodi. E heavy sotay other members of di group carry enta motor.
Mr Salkida talk say na di goment of former president Goodluck Jonathan give am job to negotiate for di release of the Chibok schoolgirls two weeks after dem kidnap dem for Goment Secondary School, Chibok, north east Nigeria.
Im still talk say im don arrange prisoner exchange reach up to five times but im blame goment for di scatter-scatter of later negotiation.
E reach 25 Tweet wey Mr Salkida bin carry put for internet.