Late Ebony Reigns win VGMA 2018 Artiste of di Year

Ebony Reigns bin kpai for accident for February

Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns be di first female artiste to win Artiste of di year for Ghana.

She win to award from en grave, again dis be di first time Ghanaian artiste wey die win to ultimate prize for the annual music awards.

Dem hold di 2018 VGMA on April 14, 2018 for di Accra International Conference Centre.

Dem crown am posthumously as di Artiste of the Year for di 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) wey happen Saturday night.

According to di late Dancehall Artiste en manager Ricky Osei Agyeman, aka Bullet who collect di award plus Ebony en parents, e no be sympathy she take chop to award, she work hard to become so Artiste of di Year.

Besides di ultimate prize Artiste of di Year Award, Ebony Reigns win in two other categories, Album of di Year, Bonified, also Afro Pop Song of di Year, Sponsor wey en managet Bullet win Song Writer of di Year award.

Other Award Winners for di 2018 VGMAs

Artiste of di Year - Ebony Reigns

Album of di Year - Bonyfied - Ebony

Song of di Year - Total Cheat (Fancy Gadam)

Best New Artiste of di Year - Kuame Eugene

Record of di Year - Teephlow (State of the Art)

