Late Ebony Reigns win VGMA 2018 Artiste of di Year
Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns be di first female artiste to win Artiste of di year for Ghana.
She win to award from en grave, again dis be di first time Ghanaian artiste wey die win to ultimate prize for the annual music awards.
Dem hold di 2018 VGMA on April 14, 2018 for di Accra International Conference Centre.
Dem crown am posthumously as di Artiste of the Year for di 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) wey happen Saturday night.
According to di late Dancehall Artiste en manager Ricky Osei Agyeman, aka Bullet who collect di award plus Ebony en parents, e no be sympathy she take chop to award, she work hard to become so Artiste of di Year.
Besides di ultimate prize Artiste of di Year Award, Ebony Reigns win in two other categories, Album of di Year, Bonified, also Afro Pop Song of di Year, Sponsor wey en managet Bullet win Song Writer of di Year award.
Other Award Winners for di 2018 VGMAs
- Artiste of di Year - Ebony Reigns
- Album of di Year - Bonyfied - Ebony
- Song of di Year - Total Cheat (Fancy Gadam)
- Best New Artiste of di Year - Kuame Eugene
- Record of di Year - Teephlow (State of the Art)
- African Artiste of di Year - Davido
- Best Female Vocalist of di Year - Adina
- Best Male vocalist of di Year - Joe Mettle
- Best Music Video - Phamous - George Gyimah (Captain Planet's Obi agye obi girl video)
- Best Group of di Year - Wutah
- Best Rapper of di Year - Sarkodie
- Best Collaboration of di Year - Shatta Wale (Taking Over)
- Reggae/Dance Hall Artiste of di Year - Stonebwoy
- Song Writer of di Year - Bullet (Ebony's Maame Hwe)
- Hiplife/Hip-pop Artiste of di Year - Sarkodie
- Highlife Artiste of di Year - Kuame Eugene
- Gospel Artiste of di Year - Joe Mettle
- Highlife Song of di Year - Kidi (Odo)
- Afro Pop Song of di Year - Ebony (Sponsor)
- Hiplife Song of di Year - Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie (Total Cheat)
- Reggae Dancehall of di Year - Samini (My Own)
- Hip Pop Song of di Year - Kwesi Arthur (Grind day)
- Gospel Song of di Year - Joe Mettle (Bo noo ni)
- 2018 VGMA Lifetime Achievement Award - Naa Amanua Dodoo of Wulomei Group
- Instrumentalist of di Year - Dominic Quashie
- Best Traditional Music Group - Amamreso Music den Dance Ensemble