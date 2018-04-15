Image copyright Instagram/Wizkidayo

Wizkid don cancel im Coachella set for one of di biggest music festivals for di US.

Na visa palava for im band cause am as di star suppose show for stage on Saturday, April 14.

Coachella follow confam am sef, say im no go perform dis weekend but go show for Weekend 2.

Skip Twitter post by @coachella We are sorry to announce that Wizkid is unable to make it into the country to join us this weekend but will be performing next weekend. — Coachella (@coachella) April 14, 2018

But e be like say many fans no know wetin dey happen, dem dey wonder why di afrobeat star neva appear for stage.

Skip Twitter post by @aniekeme @wizkidayo was hoping to see you at Coachella :( are you banned from the US? We missed you at Made in America too 💔 — Anieks (@aniekeme) April 14, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @OsasCruz Someone said it's God's plan that wizkid missed Coachella, cos Beyonce is making the other singers there look like upcoming.😂 #Beychella — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) April 15, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Kingwole Wizkid was scheduled to perform on the MAIN stage. The same stage Beyoncé performed on. I don’t think I can understand any excuse. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) April 15, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Echecrates Wizkid is talented but he can’t be the face of this Afrobeats movement. This thing is bigger than him and we can’t continue to allow unreliable people be the face of a movement we are showing the world. #Coachella — Nigerian God (@Echecrates) April 14, 2018

As fans dey hala, Wizkid use music coolu pipo tempa wit new single.

Di name of di new song wey im feature wit Kiddominant na 'Alright.'

As e be so fans just wan make di guy show and scatter di ground wit fresh new jams.

Na till next weekend e go be; di star tweet say: "Next weeknd! Bring una flags."

Well, dat next weekend, pipo wey no dey US no go fit follow as di mata be because for na only di first week go stream online for fans to watch di full music performances.

Coachella na music festival wey dey happun every year for California, for US and big big stars dey show all di time.

Dis year, artists like The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem dey dia and e dey happun from April 13 to April 22, 2018.