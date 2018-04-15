Coachella: Why Nigerians dey para say Afrobeats star Wizkid no show
Wizkid don cancel im Coachella set for one of di biggest music festivals for di US.
Na visa palava for im band cause am as di star suppose show for stage on Saturday, April 14.
Coachella follow confam am sef, say im no go perform dis weekend but go show for Weekend 2.
But e be like say many fans no know wetin dey happen, dem dey wonder why di afrobeat star neva appear for stage.
As fans dey hala, Wizkid use music coolu pipo tempa wit new single.
Di name of di new song wey im feature wit Kiddominant na 'Alright.'
As e be so fans just wan make di guy show and scatter di ground wit fresh new jams.
Na till next weekend e go be; di star tweet say: "Next weeknd! Bring una flags."
Well, dat next weekend, pipo wey no dey US no go fit follow as di mata be because for na only di first week go stream online for fans to watch di full music performances.
Coachella na music festival wey dey happun every year for California, for US and big big stars dey show all di time.
Dis year, artists like The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem dey dia and e dey happun from April 13 to April 22, 2018.