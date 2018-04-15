Alleged looters list: We go still release more names - Lai Mohammed

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria information minister Lai Mohammed say dem release di looters list to prove point

Nigeria goment say notin go stop dem to release more names of pipo wey dem accuse say dem tiff money.

Information minister, Lai Mohammed, say some pipo don dey try to harass dem since dem release di first two list.

"We no get power to convict anybodi, na court get dat right. We get power to tell Nigerians di pipo wey don turn public money to dia own private savings account."

Plenti pipo vex wen goment release two list wey be like say na only names of opposition pipo full inside.

Court neva sentence any of di pipo wey dey di list, some get investigation on top dia head and odas sef no get any case.

Mr Mohammed say dem know say corrupt pipo go fight dem so e no surprise am say 'hack writers' dey write bad tin about goment.