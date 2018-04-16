Image copyright Getty Images Image example No be today White House meeting between presidents of di two kontris don dey happen on top terrorism mata

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari go do meeting with US President Donald Trump for White House on April 30, di White House bin announce on Sunday.

Di meeting dey happen after some weeks after Rex Tillerson, di former US secretary of state, visit Nigeria and oda African kontris dem for March, only for am to hear say sack letter dey wait am for Washington.

One of di reason wey bring Tillerson come Africa na to find way to relate beta with di continent after tori comot say Trump call Africa "shithole kontris" for January. Trump later deny say im talk am.

"President Trump dey wait for di meeting where we go discuss how to take grow our partnership and move forward plans wey we two bin get," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders talk for statement.

Di plans include "to promote economic growth and reforms, fight terrorism and oda things wey dey affect di peace and security, and to build Nigeria position as leader for di region", she talk join.

Dis no go be di first time wey Buhari don go White House to do meeting for dis kain mata. For July 2015 Buhari follow do meeting with den US president Barrack Obama.

Buhari wey bi 75-year-old former military ruler take office for 2015, only for am to announce last week for one meeting with im political party say im wan contest for 2019 elections.

After e talk dis one, e fly go Britain to do meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.