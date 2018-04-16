Image copyright Reuters Image example 33-year-old Prince Harry na di youth ambassador to di Commonwealth

Di 2018 Commonwealth heads of state and government meeting (CHOGM) don begin today for London and Windsor.

Di meeting wey go bring togeda leaders from di 53 kontris wey bi members of di Commonwealth, don start with di Youth forum wey Prince Harry go take charge of.

Di theme of dis year meeting na: 'Towards a common future' and focus go dey on young pipo from di kontris so dat dem go fit relate well-well with demsef dem to share knowledge and skills.

Dis dey come afta Buckingham Palace announce inside statement say Queen Elizabeth don appoint 33-year-old Prince Harry to be youth ambassador for di Commonwealth, sake of say im go fit follow young pipo relate.

Buckingham Palace say dem reason am say more than 60 percent of di 2.4 billion pipo wey dey Commonwealth dey under the age of 30.

Rainforest design ontop di wall of Buckingham Palace for London as part of Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Canopy project (QCC)

For di meeting Prince Harry say im go begin listen to di youths and im also thank im wife-to-be Meghan for di work she go join hand with am to do.

"I dey grateful say di woman wey I wan marry Meghan, go join me for dis work, and she dey happy say she go dey part of am," di Prince talk for inside di forum.

Harry go marry di American actress Miss Markle on May 19.

Oda forums wey dey apart from di youth own, na Women's forum, Pipo's forum and Business forum.

Even though di Queen na di head of di Commonwealth, questions about whether Prince Charles, her pikin, go take over from her, don dey pipo mind.

But Foreign minister Boris Johnson say di mata na for "di 53 [kontris] to decide."