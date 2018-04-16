BigBrotherNaija: Why di show get plenti hype

Image copyright @bigbronaija Image example Dis year, na 20 pipo drag di money

No be lie say Big Brother Naija don take ova, for di last few months.

Celebrities, rich pipo even sometimes goment officials don put money down for di pesin wey dem want make e win di game.

Since January when dis season start, na evri day somtin dey always trend from di show.

Last year, e reach eleven million pipo wey vote for di winner so, if you say di show popular, you no be lie.

Even as fans dey hail di show say e make sense, odas dey wonder why plenti youth dey carry all dia mind enter di show even as general elections for Nigeria dey knock door.

Dr Suleiman Usaini wey be Mass Communications Lecturer for Covenant University talk say, "Big Brother dey popular because of di brand around am, Mnet, for my opinion."

But e also feel say social media get im own impact.

Wetin Big Brother dey about?

Big Brother originally dey come from novel wey George Orwell write wey in call Nineteen Eighty-Four wey dey talk about society wey di character dey always watch dem.

Well for 1999, Dutch man John de Mol start im own reality show with di concept wey still dey ground till now.

To carry plenti different pipo put for inside house wey camera go dey record dem as dem dey live, come give di last pesin standing money.

Wetin pipo dey criticize on top di show?

Many pipo don yab di program say e no make sense and e no get any morality value.

Sorry, this Facebook post is currently unavailable.

Odas dey talk on top di fact say e be like youth for Nigeria don shift focus from wetin dey happen for di kontri because of dis Big Brother mata.

Why e dey addictive?

Dr Usaini talk say one of di major reason wey pipo dey watch am na because of di entertainment value.

"Social media dey give evri pesin equal access to get pipo to hear dem. No be evri pesin fit sidon for house watch Big Brother, you go fit dey follow di post see wetin dey happen.