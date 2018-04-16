Image copyright Getty Images

Di Kano state police command inside Nigeria don confirm say some men wey carry gun don kill one policeman and kidnap one German national for di city today.

According to police talk-talk pesin, SP Magaji Musa Majia, di gang of five men wey carry gun weleh one motor wey carry construction workers for Sabon Titi Madobi road and begin shoot.

Di attackers kill one Police Sergeant wey dey with di Special Protection Unit (SPU) for Escort duty and kidnap Mr. Michael Cremza, German citizen wey dey work with di construction company.

Police don send strong team of operatives and detectives go di area to arrest di gunmen plus save di German man wey dem kidnap.