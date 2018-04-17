BigBrotherNaija: See who Teddy A, BamBam tink say go win am

Image copyright Tope Adeniyan/Bamike Adewunmi/Adedayo Aderombi Image example Teddy A, BamBam and Dee-One contest for season 3 of di popular reality show

Di season 3 of Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala', di popular TV reality show go end on Sunday 22 April 2018 and no be lie say di show don take ova social media.

No day dey pass wey somtin no dey trend or di show. Di fans of di housemates dey always yab, troway shade and hail each oda for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

As di show dey near di final, pipo dey wait to see who go win di N45 million ($125,000) prize.

Di finalists na Cee-C, Nina, Tobi, Miracle and Alex.

Skip Twitter post by @CallMeIfeanyi The final results of this season of big brother naija is going to shock everyone. Save this tweet, Tobi is going to win it, while miracle comes second. #BBNaija — MR.TWO_ONE (@CallMeIfeanyi) April 14, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @tobibiggest Alex may not have the largest fan base, but Alex is the strongest female character of big brother naija Double wahala #BBNaija — #bbnaija (@tobibiggest) April 7, 2018

As e dey hot for Twitter so, BBC News Pidgin follow some former housemates talk to share dia mind who dem tink say go win am.

Teddy A - 'Evribodi dey equal'

Image copyright Tope Adeniyan/Instagram

Tope Adeniyan a.k.a. Teddy A talk say im no go fit point anyone wey e feel say suppose win because all di housemate dey 'equally equip' to win.

E say: "I no get winner, I feel say everyone dey equally equip to win di game. I honestly feel say di best man or woman need to win."

"Either Tobi or Miracle get wetin e take to win. Na game of 'popularity contes t' so whoever di fans feel say na im be di rightful winner, na im dem go vote for."

BamBam - 'Nigerians like handsome Miracle'

Image copyright Oluwabamike Olawunmi/Instagram

Oluwabamike Olawunmi, Bambam for short, talk say so far she think say na Miracle go be di winner of di show.

"Miracle composure dey nice, so far e get di highest rating and I connect well with am wen I dey inside di house."

"I think Miracle na perfect gentle man plus say Nigerians like handsome man, all dis qualities put together na im make me dey think say e fit win di game."

Dee-One - 'Cee-C fans dey increase'

Image copyright Adedayo Aderombi/Instagram

Adedayo Aderombi, wey pipo dey call Dee-One say from di way pipo dey vote e look like say na Miracle go win am.

But Dee-one talk say tins fit change because Tobi no dey up for eviction last week so we no know how im fans dey prepare.

Also, e be like say Cee-C fans dey increase.

"Di race go definitely dey between Miracle, Cee-c and Tobi."

"All di housemate get di personality to win di prize because e no easy for dem to even enter di house in di first place.

Na 20 housemate enter di house on Sunday 28 January to contest for di money but na five remain.