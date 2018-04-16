Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo wey dey live for Sabon Titi for Kano, north west Nigeria say na fear dem fear say militant group Boko Haram don enta dia area.

Police for Kano confam say some men wey carry gun kill one policeman and kidnap one German man for di city today.

Talk-talk pesin for Police, Magaji Musa Majia, say gang of five men weleh one motor wey carry construction workers and begin shoot.

Mallam Sani Tukur wey dey live for Sabon Titi, Madobi Road for Kano tell BBC Pidgin say he tink say na Boko Haram dey operate.

"I just finish chop and dey prepare to go my shop when I hear like seven gun shots, na so me and my family run leave palor enta bedroom.

After two hours wey I comot, people gada dey discuss wetin happen; we even think say na Boko Haram at first"

Tukur also talk say pipo for di area don continue with dia normal life after di kasala but still dey discuss di mata in groups.

Di attackers kill one police sergeant wey dey with di Special Protection Unit (SPU) for Escort duty and kidnap Michael Cremza, wey be German citizen wey dey work with di construction company.

Police don send strong team of operatives and detectives go di area to arrest di gunmen plus save di German man wey dem kidnap.