Gofment no handle Shiite protesters well - Activists

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Shi'a members wey dey protest for Kano State

Human Rights pipo for Nigeria capital Abuja don criticise gofment and di police on top di way dem clash with Shiite protesters on Monday.

Di oga for Human Rights Writers Association, Emmanuel Onwubiko say di present gofment with dia action don openly show say dem no di respect court orders.

Im ask say why di Nigerian president dey refuse to release di leader of di Islamic movement wey court don grant bail.

Right of peace dey under threat

Humanitarian Babatunde Bamigboye say gofment no do justice for El-Zakzaky case.

"If gofment dey consider amnesty for violent groups as a proactive measure towards peace, we no see reason why e go different for di case of El-Zakzaky. Wetin happun yesterday show say di movement ready to protest no mata what."

Meanwhile Nigeria main opposition party PDP sef don condemn wetin really happun.

Dem want make dem chook eye and probe wetin police do.

Talk-talk pesin of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan say di way di All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal gofment dey refuse to release di leader of di group, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky even wen court don grant am bail no good.

Police say 22 officers wound on top di clash with Shia protesters and say dem arrest 115 members of di sect.

Di command talk-talk person Anjuguri Manza explain give say nobody die on top di clash for Abuja.